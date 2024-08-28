European stocks climb to monthly highs, led by gains in technology, insurance sector

(MENAFN) European shares reached their highest level in over a month on Wednesday, driven by gains in the technology sector and positive results from insurance companies. The pan-European STOXX 600 increased by 0.2 percent to 519.86 points, marking its highest position since July 15. The technology sector led the gains, rising by 0.4 percent, as investors awaited Nvidia's anticipated second-quarter earnings report, expected later in the day. The tech sector’s strong performance significantly contributed to the overall rise in the European index.



The insurance sector also saw notable gains, with its index climbing 0.6 percent. This sector's growth was largely attributed to a 6 percent increase in shares of Agias, a Belgium-based insurance company, following its better-than-expected half-year operating results. In contrast, the basic resources sector experienced a decline of 0.6 percent, impacted by falling metal prices due to weak economic data from major economies and concerns about future demand.



Additional support for the European market came from stable French consumer confidence, which matched expectations at 92 for August. This stability helped lift the benchmark stock index by 0.3 percent. Among individual stock performances, shares of Alkata surged by 10.2 percent, making it the top gainer on the STOXX 600, following the company’s positive first-quarter results. Overall, the day’s market performance reflected a mix of sector-specific movements and broader economic indicators.



