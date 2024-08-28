RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia Announces Inaugural Event In Jakarta

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The RX Huabo Group, organizer of China's leading gift and homeware fairs, is proud to announce its inaugural RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia. This exciting B2B sourcing event will be held from September 6-8, 2024, at the Assembly Hall of the Jakarta Center.



Connecting Chinese Manufacturers with Southeast Asian Buyers



The RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia will showcase the offerings of 400 verified exhibitors from China's robust base. Covering 15,000 square meters of space, the event is expected to attract over 10,000 professional buyers from across Southeast Asia.



RX Huabo boasts a strong track record in the industry. Its flagship event, the Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair, is recognized as the premier gift event in China. Held biannually, the Shenzhen fair attracts over 5,000 exhibitors and 100,000 attendees, solidifying RX Huabo's reputation for professional service.



A Gateway to the Indonesian Market



Indonesia, with its population of 270 million, represents a significant opportunity for international businesses. Recognizing this potential, RX Huabo has chosen Indonesia as its first stop for exploring the Southeast Asian market.



The RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia aims to stimulate innovation and development in the global consumer goods industry. As the organizer of the world's largest gift fair, RX Huabo leverages its strong connections with over 5,000 suppliers across 30 Chinese manufacturing bases.



For this inaugural event, RX Huabo has curated a selection of 400 exhibitors specifically tailored to the Indonesian market. These exhibitors will showcase a diverse range of products across 10 key categories, including household goods, kitchenware, portable electronics, and everyday essentials.



Partnership for Growth



RX Huabo will also collaborate with trade promotion organizations from major Chinese cities such as Dongguan and Xiamen. This partnership aims to facilitate investment and factory setup for Chinese enterprises in Indonesia, fostering deeper integration with the local community and unlocking new business opportunities.



Free Pre-Registration for Professional Buyers



The RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia welcomes all qualified buyers to pre-register for free online. Pre-registration is open until September 5th, 2024, on the official event website:





Facebook/Instagram: @asiagiftfair

