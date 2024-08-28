Registration Process For Those Admitted To Universities Begins

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The registration process for those admitted to bachelor's programmes at higher education institutions has begun, Azernews reports.

Applicants must register electronically via by September 6 (until 18:00).

Failure to register within the specified period will be considered a refusal by the applicant to enrol in the assigned programme, and their admission order will not be sent to the university.

Additionally, starting today and until September 2, applicants will be able to select from the remaining vacant spots in programmes.