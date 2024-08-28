Registration Process For Those Admitted To Universities Begins
8/28/2024 5:18:12 AM
Fatima Latifova
The registration process for those admitted to bachelor's
programmes at higher education institutions has begun,
Azernews reports.
Applicants must register electronically via
by September 6 (until 18:00).
Failure to register within the specified period will be
considered a refusal by the applicant to enrol in the assigned
programme, and their admission order will not be sent to the
university.
Additionally, starting today and until September 2, applicants
will be able to select from the remaining vacant spots in
programmes.
