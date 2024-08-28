Azerbaijan Represented At World's Largest Trade Fair For Video Games
Date
8/28/2024 5:18:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani gaming studios, including Darts Games, Cool Bears
Game Studio, Dynamic Box Studio, and AzDimension, have participated
in the world's largest trade fair for video games,
Azernews reports.
Their participation was supported by the Azerbaijan Agency for
Innovation and Digital Development.
Dynamic Box Studio, representing the country, demonstrated the
Madness Afloat game at its individual stand, which aroused
particular interest among the participants of the event.
The exhibition was attended by the head of the innovation
ecosystem department, the head of the Startup Ecosystem Building
Division Jamal Aghayev, as well as the project manager of the
Innovation Ecosystem Department Nikita Yudin.
The IDDA employees held meetings with a number of leading gaming
companies and game publishers (companies distributing games on
digital platforms) on the topic of development and cooperation in
this area in Azerbaijan.
Gamescom, which annually attracts over 30,000 participants from
more than 80 countries, creates unique opportunities for studios in
terms of access to investors, game publishers, and a global
audience.
The event is used by many video game developers to exhibit
upcoming games and game-related hardware.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108609794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.