Azerbaijan Represented At World's Largest Trade Fair For Video Games

Azerbaijani gaming studios, including Darts Games, Cool Bears Game Studio, Dynamic Box Studio, and AzDimension, have participated in the world's largest trade fair for games, Azernews reports.

Their participation was supported by the Azerbaijan Agency for Innovation and Digital Development.

Dynamic Box Studio, representing the country, demonstrated the Madness Afloat game at its individual stand, which aroused particular interest among the participants of the event.

The was attended by the head of the innovation ecosystem department, the head of the Startup Ecosystem Building Division Jamal Aghayev, as well as the project manager of the Innovation Ecosystem Department Nikita Yudin.

The IDDA employees held meetings with a number of leading gaming companies and game publishers (companies distributing games on digital platforms) on the topic of development and cooperation in this area in Azerbaijan.

Gamescom, which annually attracts over 30,000 participants from more than 80 countries, creates unique opportunities for studios in terms of access to investors, game publishers, and a global audience.

The event is used by many video game developers to exhibit upcoming games and game-related hardware.

