Azerbaijan's DM Warns Of Climate Change's Severe Impact On Agriculture And Water Resources
Date
8/28/2024 5:18:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In recent years, climate change has had a profound impact on the
agricultural sector, according to Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the COP29 Round Table Discussions on "The Role of
Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture," Karimov
highlighted that climate change has led to a 15 percent reduction
in the country's water resources.
"The situation is expected to worsen in the coming years,"
Karimov warned. "We are implementing a range of measures to address
this challenge and mitigate further declines in water
availability," he added.
