Azerbaijan's DM Warns Of Climate Change's Severe Impact On Agriculture And Water Resources

8/28/2024 5:18:11 AM


8/28/2024 5:18:11 AM

In recent years, climate change has had a profound impact on the agricultural sector, according to Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the COP29 Round Table Discussions on "The Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture," Karimov highlighted that climate change has led to a 15 percent reduction in the country's water resources.

"The situation is expected to worsen in the coming years," Karimov warned. "We are implementing a range of measures to address this challenge and mitigate further declines in water availability," he added.

