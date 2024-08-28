Ceragon To Participate At Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference On September 12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon

the leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today announced that management will participate at the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth "Big8" in New York City.

Doron Arazi, CEO, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, discussing the company's growth strategy and its effort to unlock operating leverage in its business model.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Doron can email their Lake Street representative for more information or contact FNK IR at [email protected] .

About the Lake Street "Big8" Conference

Lake Street Capital Markets is a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies. The Best Ideas Growth Conference is Lake Street's annual invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Learn more about Lake Street at .

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT ) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more, who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit:



