LIAN Group Expands Healthcare Platform With Strategic Acquisition Of Scientis, #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Solution For Hyperpigmentation
Date
8/28/2024 5:16:29 AM
As
part
of
its
Healthcare
investment
platform,
LIAN Group, an innovative owner- operator, announces the Acquisition of
Scientis,
a pioneering
Swiss
Cosmeceutical company. This acquisition strengthens and expands LIAN's growing footprint in the healthcare industry, where it focuses on investing in the build-out of companies with leading solutions that address evolving needs.
Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company dedicated to skin pigmentation with its flagship product Cyspera®.
The Cyspera® product line,
contains
the proprietary
Cysteamine
Isobionic-Amide
ComplexTM
,
a clinically proven
pigment
corrector.
Its
unique
formula features powerful antioxidant properties, and positions Cyspera as the first topical product to harness these benefits for uneven skin tone and discoloration. The company is ready for global market penetration, building on a strong established presence in Asia and the US.
"We
are
thrilled
to
welcome
Scientis to
LIAN
Group's
healthcare
platform. With our hands-on approach, we are
committed to
accelerating
Scientis' growth
and
sales in new markets. We will support management by leveraging our network, expertise and resources to expand into new markets, streamline operations, develop innovative products and services, and empower patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality solutions." says Fiorenzo Manganiello, Managing Partner of LIAN Group.
This acquisition signifies LIAN Group's commitment to expanding its healthcare platform into the
beauty
and
wellbeing
sectors, where further acquisitions are planned and ready to be executed.
The
dedicated LIAN
team
will
work
hand-in-hand with
Scientis to
unlock
the true potential of the company and grow into a leader in the Cosmeceutical industry.
About:
LIAN Group is an investment firm building and funding successful companies, in the most impactful industries, while collaborating closely with accomplished entrepreneurial leaders. We generate value by investing not just money but also our time and expertise, with a focus on opportunities in Healthcare, and Digital Assets and Infrastructure.
