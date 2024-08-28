LIAN Group Expands Healthcare Platform With Strategic Acquisition Of Scientis, #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Solution For Hyperpigmentation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENEVA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As

part

of

its

Healthcare

investment

platform,

LIAN Group, an innovative owner- operator, announces the of

Scientis,

a pioneering

Swiss

Cosmeceutical company. This acquisition strengthens and expands LIAN's growing footprint in the healthcare industry, where it focuses on investing in the build-out of companies with leading solutions that address evolving needs.

Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company dedicated to skin pigmentation with its flagship product Cyspera®.

The Cyspera® product line,

contains

the proprietary

Cysteamine

Isobionic-Amide

ComplexTM

,

a clinically proven

pigment

corrector.

Its

unique

formula features powerful antioxidant properties, and positions Cyspera as the first topical product to harness these benefits for uneven skin tone and discoloration. The company is ready for global market penetration, building on a strong established presence in Asia and the US.

"We

are

thrilled

to

welcome

Scientis to

LIAN

Group's

healthcare

platform. With our hands-on approach, we are

committed to

accelerating

Scientis' growth

and

sales in new markets. We will support management by leveraging our network, expertise and resources to expand into new markets, streamline operations, develop innovative products and services, and empower patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality solutions." says Fiorenzo Manganiello, Managing Partner of LIAN Group.

This acquisition signifies LIAN Group's commitment to expanding its healthcare platform into the

beauty

and

wellbeing

sectors, where further acquisitions are planned and ready to be executed.

The

dedicated LIAN

team

will

work

hand-in-hand with

Scientis to

unlock

the true potential of the company and grow into a leader in the Cosmeceutical industry.

About:

LIAN Group is an investment firm building and funding successful companies, in the most impactful industries, while collaborating closely with accomplished entrepreneurial leaders. We generate value by investing not just money but also our time and expertise, with a focus on opportunities in Healthcare, and Digital Assets and Infrastructure.

