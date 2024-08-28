KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up 58 Cents To USD 80.46

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went up by 58 cents to USD 80.46 per barrel (pb) Tuesday, compared with USD 79.88 the previous day, said Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday. Globally, oil went down by USD 1.88 to USD 79.55, and West Texas crude declined by USD 1.89 to USD 75.53. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.