(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Zuellig Pharma enters into an agreement with Regeneron to bring Libtayo (cemiplimab) to South Korea and Taiwan markets" data-link=" Pharma enters into an agreement with Regeneron to bring Libtayo (cemiplimab) to South Korea and Taiwan markets" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2024 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Regeneron Ireland DAC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to launch and commercialise Libtayo (cemiplimab), a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells, in South Korea and Taiwan.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercialises life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Libtayo (cemiplimab) is currently approved for first-line monotherapy treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer in Korea. It is approved for monotherapy treatment of advanced NSCLC in Taiwan.

'We are excited to accelerate the availability of Libtayo to patients in South Korea and Taiwan. With our proven track record and deep understanding of the complex biopharma environment in Asia, we are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative therapies to patients in the region. This also represents a significant milestone in our mission to make healthcare more accessible and improve patient outcomes, especially in the burgeoning oncology segment,' said CEO of Zuellig Pharma, John Graham.

Libtayo, which was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology, is currently approved by regulatory authorities in more than two dozen countries for various indications.

Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #Regeneron #Oncology #Libtayo #Biotechnology #Healthcare #Pharmaceuticals













The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our mission is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 16 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

ZP Therapeutics , a division of Zuellig Pharma, is the commercialisation partner of choice for the healthcare industry with offices in 13 markets across Asia and over 2,500 associates. A catalyst in improving patient journeys and healthcare outcomes through commercial excellence, robust in-market capabilities and strong ethical principles, ZP Therapeutics is a trusted partner for expanding patient access and providing innovations to the healthcare community.

For more information, visit:







Zuellig Pharma