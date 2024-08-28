عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Investor Presentation And Webinar


8/28/2024 5:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) advises that Managing Director Shane Pike has today delivered an updated Investor Presentation.
In the presentation, Mr Pike discusses the Company's upcoming drilling program at its giant Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets within its Yerrida North Project in WA.
Yerrida North is located on the northern and western portions of the Yerrida Basin, approximately 800km north-east of Perth. The two targets both have several coincident geological attributes, which Great Western believes represent giant Winu-style intrusive related copper-gold mineralisation.
The webinar presentation can be viewed at:
To download the presentation, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: ... Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: ...

MENAFN28082024000111011020ID1108609640


ABN Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search