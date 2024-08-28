Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Investor Presentation And Webinar

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) advises that Managing Director Shane Pike has today delivered an updated Investor Presentation.

In the presentation, Mr Pike discusses the Company's upcoming program at its giant Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets within its Yerrida North Project in WA.

Yerrida North is located on the northern and western portions of the Yerrida Basin, approximately 800km north-east of Perth. The two targets both have several coincident geological attributes, which Great Western believes represent giant Winu-style intrusive related copper-gold mineralisation.

