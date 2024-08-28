(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Bahrain Gears Up to Host the 2nd Edition of Fintech Forward in October The flagship installment of 2024's Transformation Agenda series will be programmed by Economist Impact and hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board with the support of the Central of Bahrain & Bahrain FinTech Bay



Bahrain is gearing up for its second edition of Fintech Forward, which will be programmed by Economist Impact, hosted by Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) and supported by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and Bahrain FinTech Bay (BFB). The flagship installment of 2024's Transformation Agenda series will take place on October 2nd

and October 3rd, 2024, at Exhibition World Bahrain.

Featuring a series of panel discussions, the two-day event will unite global fintech experts with financial institutions, governments, and regulators to tackle trending topics across generative AI, blockchain technologies, cybercrime, open banking, evolving consumer behaviour, the impact of new regulations, as well as best practices in prioritising sustainable financial initiatives. Against a backdrop of these insightful discussions that will deliberate on the evolving advancements and imminent challenges facing the global financial services industry, Fintech Forward will serve as a platform for both strategic collaboration and networking with leading players across the region and beyond.

As a singular financial regulator, the CBB has consistently enhanced the competitiveness of Bahrain's financial services sector, supporting the national transition to a digital economy by pioneering new regulatory frameworks and legislation, all while introducing innovative platforms in the likes of the Regulatory Sandbox. Year after year, Bahrain EDB has continued to attract investments into focused sectors in line with national priorities, fostering ongoing discussions with the private and public sectors to create a business-friendly environment backed by progressive legislation. Further driven by a thriving financial services ecosystem that comprises a balanced portfolio of leading international conventional banking institutions alongside new financial players, including crypto asset service providers, digital payment providers, and highly-specialised firms; Bahrain has earned a reputation as a leading hub of fintech in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Following the successful inaugural event last year, which secured attendees from across the world, Fintech Forward has cemented itself as a platform for innovative leaders to share experiences, collaborate on learnings, and connect with their peers. Showcasing Bahrain's phenomenal progress in digital transformation, expanding its fintech space, and success in developing a highly skilled talent pool to further fuel the growth of a booming industry, this year's flagship event is expected to be yet another resounding achievement.

