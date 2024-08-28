(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michigan Mesothelioma Center

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber or pipefitter who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Michigan, we are urging you to call the remarkable team at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan for over 45 years and they consistently get superior compensation results for their clients.

"Plumbers and pipefitters are among the most at risk work groups for asbestos exposure because the things they did at work put them in harms way with asbestos. Plumbers and pipefitters before the mid-1980s would have had routine exposure to asbestos in Michigan. Before the mid-1980s almost all pipes in commercial or industrial buildings were insulated with asbestos as were many-most homes. Plumbers probably led these types of workers because their asbestos exposure included boilers, furnaces, plumbing pumps, valves, gaskets and pipe insulation.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former plumber with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan, please call the Detroit based lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. Zamler Shiffman & Karfis is Michigan's go to law firm for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

