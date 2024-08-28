Amazon Employee Uses Chatgpt To Build Dashboard, Confesses That He Gets Paid ₹3 Crore For Doing 'Nothing'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amazon employee's anonymous post on earning a huge amount of salary for less work has gained a lot of attention on social media. An employee in a now-deleted post on an anonymous professional forum, Blind wrote that he has been getting 'free money' while doing minimal work for more than a year and a half. Several outlets reported that the employee is earning about ₹3.1 crore.

In his post, he mentioned that he worked around eight hours per week, primarily attending meetings, and did not achieve any significant performance goals. He also added that he developed an automated dashboard using ChatGPT in three days, and mentioned that it took three months to develop.

Though the post is now deleted , a screenshot of the post is going viral on social media. The post read,“I joined Amazon 1.5 years ago after I was included in Google's layoff. I joined with the intention of doing“nothing,” getting free money, and eventually getting pip'd. I put in about 8 hours a week, mostly in meetings. Without exaggeration, I owned 0 kingpin goals (Amazon goal process), resolved 7 tickets, and delivered 1 automated dashboard that I built using ChatGPT in 3 days (but said it took 3 months)."

Many users on X reacted to the post with mixed opinions. Some praised the individual's skills, while others criticised his behaviour, linking it to tech layoffs and accusing overpaid employees of contributing nothing.

One user wrote,“When the game is rigged, exploit the game”

Another said,“People who tie their self-esteem and purpose to their corporate job are completely wrong. A person working 2 hours a day, getting paid for 8 and having all that time for their private lives, family and hobbies, this person is winning at life.”

Some other added,“People like this are the reasons why the tech bro layoffs happened. Not even kidding they're paid way too much to do nothing”

“The guy is doing nothing wrong exploiting incompetent management. If you don't notice a guy literally doing nothing for over a year you deserve to get robbed,” another commented.

A user remarked,“There is more to life than scamming people and abusing their trust”

“Legend. What's funniest is that after they leave, recruiters will be dying to get them because of his CV,” another user commented.

“These people are ruining the game for everyone else that actually wants to work and earn an honest day's work,” a user wrote.

“This sounds like upper management,” another user wrote.

Some other wrote,“Depends on the team, but I'm inclined to believe this. It's a huge company, so it's easy to coast.”