Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Uddhav Thackeray Says MVA To Take Out March On September 1 In Mumbai

8/28/2024 5:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid ongoing Political slugfest in Maharashtra over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Malvan, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) protest March in Mumbai.

Thackeray said that MVA will take out a march in Mumbai on September 1 to protest against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

Live Mint

