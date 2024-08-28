Kolkata Horror: WB CM Mamata Demands 'Hang Till Death' For Accused, Slams BJP For Derailing Probe (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata: West Bengal witnessed heightened tensions on Wednesday (Aug 28) as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with across the state during a 12-hour shutdown, dubbed the 'Bangla Bandh'. The shutdown was called in response to the police's actions against participants of the 'Nabanna Abhijan' march, which protested the recent rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

Chief Mamata Banerjee sharply criticised the BJP's shutdown, alleging that it is part of a conspiracy to undermine the investigation into the doctor's case. In a speech, Banerjee condemned the BJP's actions, accusing them of trying to defame Bengal and derail justice.

She alleged that the BJP was employing artificial intelligence to disseminate false information about the crime.

"BJP's bandh aimed at defaming Bengal, it is plotting a conspiracy to derail a probe into RG Kar hospital rape-murder case," she said.

Mamata Banerjee noted that the Bengal government aimed to wrap up the investigation within seven days, but the CBI has yet to resolve the case. She announced that the state government plans to introduce a new anti-rape bill in the assembly. Banerjee criticized the new criminal code, BNS, for lacking stringent provisions against rape.

"If state govt had power, we would have ensured capital punishment for accused in doctor's murder within 7 days," the Chief Minister said.

To address this, Banerjee announced that the West Bengal Assembly will convene next week to pass a bill mandating the death penalty for rapists. She warned that if the bill is not approved by the Governor, the TMC would protest outside Raj Bhavan until it is enacted.

“The Bill must be passed, and the Governor cannot evade accountability this time,” Banerjee asserted. She vowed to launch a movement demanding capital punishment and urged immediate legislative action to amend state laws, setting death by hanging as the punishment for perpetrators of rape.

Mamata Banerjee, speaking at the 27th foundation day of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the TMC, accused the Centre of not seeking justice for the family of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.

