Ambev Announces Leadership Transition, Welcomes New CEO

On Tuesday, Ambev, listed under ABEV3, announced a significant leadership shift, with Carlos Lisboa set to become the new CEO starting in January.



He currently manages AB-InBev's operations in Central America. Lisboa will switch roles with Jean Jereissati, Ambev' outgoing CEO.



Jereissati will now lead operations in Central America, AB-InBev's most profitable market.



Lisboa brings over 30 years of experience to his new role. He has held several senior leadership positions at Ambev.



His roles included Chief Marketing Officer in Brazil and overseeing operations in Canada, South America, and the Caribbean.



Additionally, Lisboa serves as an advisor to Ambev. He has significantly influenced the company's strategic direction in this role.







Michel Doukeris, chairman of Ambev's board and CEO of AB-InBev, commended both executives.



He expressed confidence in their abilities to further the company's strategic goals. Doukeris believes they will sustain its growth-focused culture in their new capacities.



He also highlighted the opportunity for Jereissati and Lisboa to develop their leadership skills.



Jean Jereissati steps down after a transformative five-year tenure as CEO of Ambev. Under his leadership, the company expanded its product portfolio.



Jereissati advanced its digital transformation in Brazil. He introduced platforms such as BEES and Zé Delivery.



These initiatives sustained high volume sales and broadened market reach. They fortified his status as a highly respected leader in Brazil.

Background

Ambev, listed under the ticker symbol ABEV3 , plays a significant role in the global beverage industry. It is particularly influential in Latin America.



Ambev is part of Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewing company. Its importance stems from its extensive market reach and diverse product portfolio.

