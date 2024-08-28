Ahimsa In Action: Join The Global Celebration Of Nonviolence This October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming the Future Through Nonviolence

Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi

Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless

- Martin Luther King, Jr.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ahimsa Peace Institute , in partnership with The Peace Alliance National Department of Peacebuilding Campaign, proudly presents the "Ahimsa in Action" event, a global celebration of nonviolence and the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

This week-long event features an exclusive online screening of the award-winning documentary "Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless," available from September 28 to October 4, 2024. The event concludes with a live Zoom panel discussion on October 5, 2024, featuring filmmaker Ramesh Sharma and other distinguished guests, who will explore the lasting power of Ahimsa in today's world.

Event Overview :

"Ahimsa in Action: Transforming the Future Through Nonviolence" coincides with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and the UN International Day of Nonviolence. This event provides a unique opportunity to explore the impact of nonviolence through a special documentary screening and a thought-provoking panel discussion with experts and peace advocates.

Event Significance:

This event is more than a film screening; it is a profound exploration of nonviolence as a transformative force for the future. Through the philosophy of Ahimsa, we reflect on how these principles can guide us toward a more peaceful, just, and equitable world.

The theme, "Ahimsa in Action: Transforming the Future Through Nonviolence," highlights the enduring relevance of nonviolent action in addressing today's global challenges. By revisiting historical movements influenced by Gandhi's teachings, we draw lessons for contemporary efforts to combat injustice, inequality, and violence.

Event Schedule:

. Online Screening:

"Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" will be available for online streaming from September 28 to October 4. This documentary features rare archival footage and insightful commentary on the power of Ahimsa.

○ September 28 - October 4, 2024

○ Register to watch online here:

. Live Zoom Panel Discussion:

On October 5, 2024, a panel of esteemed experts will convene for a live discussion exploring the contemporary relevance of nonviolence.

○ Date & Time: October 5, 2024 | 10:00 AM PDT / 1:00 PM EDT / 10:30 PM IDT / 7:00 PM SAST / 2:00 PM Brazil

○ Register here:

. Panelists Include:

○ Ramesh Sharma: Filmmaker of "Ahimsa-Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless"

○ Hereditary Chief Phil Lane Jr.: Indigenous leader and member of the Dakota and Chickasaw Nations.

○ Sbongiseni (S'bo) Vilakazi: Member of Parliament, South Africa

Panelists will discuss the lessons of nonviolent movements and their continued inspiration for today's social justice and peace efforts.

"We are thrilled to offer this opportunity for people around the world to come together and reflect on the power of nonviolence," said Lynnea Bylund, Founder of the Ahimsa Peace Institute. "In today's world, the message of Ahimsa is more relevant than ever, and this event aims to inspire individuals to embrace nonviolence as a way of life."

Join Us:

Let's come together to honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and celebrate the enduring power of nonviolence to heal and transform our world.

About the Film:

"Ahimsa- Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless" is a powerful documentary that showcases the global influence of Mahatma Gandhi's nonviolent resistance. The film combines rare archival footage, compelling storytelling, and insightful interviews to illustrate how Gandhi's philosophy has inspired civil rights movements across the world. From the struggle for racial equality in the United States to the fight against apartheid in South Africa, the documentary highlights the enduring power of nonviolence to bring about social change.

About Ahimsa Peace Institute:

The Ahimsa Peace Institute is dedicated to promoting nonviolence and peacebuilding worldwide. Inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, the Institute works to empower individuals and communities to live in harmony and compassion.

About The Peace Alliance:

The Peace Alliance advocates for policies and practices that promote peace and nonviolence, including the establishment of a U.S. Department of Peacebuilding.

Ahimsa: Gandhi - The Power of the Powerless (Official Trailer)

