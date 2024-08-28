Upgaming Will Exhibit At SBC Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enterprise igaming solutions provider Upgaming is set to showcase its cutting-edge products at the upcoming SBC Summit 2024 . The will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 24 to 26, providing an ideal for professionals to network, explore the latest innovations, and stay ahead of trends.At the summit, Upgaming will present its top-tier offerings, including the ultra-fast Sportsbook software known for its customizable features and extensive sports coverage, with over 140 types, 96,000+ pre-match events, 112,000+ live events, and +5,200 betting markets. This software is designed to enhance betting services, offering a seamless experience for both operators and players.In addition, Upgaming will highlight its casino game aggregation software, which integrates over 12,000 games from 180+ leading providers, ensuring a diverse and engaging gaming experience. Another key feature of the exhibition will be the Enterprise Platform, tailored for tier 1 operators, offering an all-in-one solution that includes player management, payment systems, and reporting tools.Visitors will get a unique chance to explore Upgaming's Casino Mini Games, including the latest releases-SpeedX, Doors, and Chicken Cross. These quick and engaging games are designed to keep players entertained and boost engagement. Attendees will be able to check out and play every game from the mini games portfolio.Upgaming invites all attendees to visit their booth, C320, at SBC Summit 2024. This event is not just about showcasing products but also about making connections, discovering new opportunities, and discussing how Upgaming can help businesses grow in the iGaming industry.Don't miss the opportunity to see Upgaming's innovative solutions in action. Join the SBC Summit 2024 and don't forget to visit the Upgaming's stand - C320.About UpgamingUpgaming is an Enterprise iGaming solutions provider, offering exclusive products, including ultra-fast Sportsbook with scalable infrastructure, E-sports, live casino, casino and popular mini-games unified in an innovative, multifunctional, and customizable Enterprise iGaming platform. Upgaming offers a mixture of iGaming software and products designed specifically to increase end user's loyalty and engagement. Committed to supplying our clients with the most convenient and user-friendly interface, we enrich our platform with modern AI technologies, API protocols, and data management tools.

