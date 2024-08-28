Two Jharkhand Police Sis Caught Snooping On Champai Soren: Himanta Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday made an explosive claim that veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and state minister Champai Soren was being snooped on by Jharkhand for the past five months.

Himanta Sarma, who's also BJP's co-election in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand polls, claimed that two sub-inspectors of Jharkhand Police's Special Branch have been apprehended by Champai Soren's supporters at a Delhi hotel for clandestinely pursuing him and following his movements.

The revelations by Himanta Sarma is likely to trigger a storm as Champai Soren has dropped enough hints of snapping ties with the Hemant Soren-led JMM, and chart his new political course.

On Monday evening, after Champai Soren's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, the Assam Chief Minister told the press that the veteran tribal leader will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30.

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister didn't deny the claims, thus giving credence to reports of him giving a big jolt to the JMM soon.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Himanta Sarma said,“The two nabbed SIs have have admitted that the orders to track Champai Soren came from a person in a Constitutional position. We strongly condemn such move, which makes a mockery of the democratic system.”

He also said that the SIs have been handed over to Delhi Police and an investigation into the matter will begin soon.

Champai Soren's sudden visits to Delhi for the past few days ignited talks of a possible political switch, though he remained evasive on a clear reply.

Days ago, Champai Soren wrote an open letter sharing his anguish over his unceremonious ouster from the CM's post to make way for Hemant Soren, categorically stating that his options in politics were open.

Champai Soren had taken over as Jharkhand's 12th Chief Minister in February this year after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case.

He was preferred over Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, but his tenure was short-lived as he was made to step down days after Hemant Soren's release on bail on June 28.