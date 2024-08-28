Minor’S Rape In Jodhpur Hospital: Police To Present Challan Of Two Accused In Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) The challan of two rape accused who were working as contractual sanitary workers in a hospital in Jodhpur will soon be presented in court after investigations in the rape of a minor girl by the duo are over, DCP (west) Rajarshi Raj Verma told IANS on Wednesday.

He said that are investigating the rape of the minor girl by the two sanitary workers, after she left home in a huff following an argument with her mother and took refuge in the hospital.

The two men befriended the minor girl sitting alone in the hospital and raped her on Sunday evening.

The two contractual employees of Jodhpur's Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Hospital have been arrested for the rape, said DCP Verma.

Police confirmed that they found the rape survivor near the hospital canteen within the campus on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to Soorsagar police station, where she told the police about the ordeal.

Soon after her revelation, police went back to the hospital and scanned CCTV footage in and around the premises, where the accused were identified.

Police sent the girl for medical examination wherein the rape was confirmed and her statement was recorded.

As per officials, the minor was scolded by her mother on Sunday due to which she got annoyed and left her house. Her family got a missing complaint lodged at a nearby police station.

Meanwhile, the girl took shelter in the hospital. While she was sitting there, the two men reached out to her, took her to the canteen and treated her to snacks.

They later raped the girl and left her in an injured condition in the hospital where she was found by the police on Monday afternoon.

DCP Verma said that police have collected evidence from the site and the two contractual employees have been booked as prime accused. Further investigation is in progress, he added.