Chinese Cities Sizzle Under Prolonged Top-Level Heat Alerts

Chengdu, Aug 28 (IANS) The megacities of Chengdu and Chongqing in China remained under red heat alerts on Wednesday, the highest level in the country's colour-coded alert system, as large areas continued to endure a persistent heatwave.

Temperatures were predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius or higher in several regions in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, and Chongqing Municipality, Xinhua news agency reported.

This marks the seventh consecutive day of red alerts in Chengdu and the eighth in Chongqing.

To help mitigate the impact of the intense heat, Chengdu has established over 2,100 service stations for outdoor workers. These stations offer free bottled water, first-aid medicines, and cooling kits containing items such as cooling arm sleeves and mosquito repellent for delivery drivers and sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, Chongqing, which remains on the highest heatstroke alert, has opened 140 cooling zones in metro stations. Additionally, shelter rooms equipped with air conditioning and other essential cooling supplies have been set up to accommodate outdoor personnel.

The red alert is the highest level in China's three-tier high-temperature alert system, followed by orange and yellow. A red alert is issued when temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius within 24 hours.