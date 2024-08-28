Northern West Bank Under Siege: 10 Dead As Israeli Forces Launch Major Offensive

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Northern West / PNN /



Ten Palestinians were killed, and 11 others were by bullets in a large-scale military operation launched by the forces in the northern West Bank, especially in the governorates of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm, amid a siege on hospitals and systematic destruction of infrastructure.

Three young Palestinians were killed early this morning when an Israeli drone targeted their vehicle near the village of Misilya, southeast of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), their teams retrieved the bodies of the three victims from the vehicle. The bodies are currently being transported to a hospital.

The development is part of a wide-scale military offensive launched by the Israeli occupation authorities in several areas of the occupied West Bank, including the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas and their refugee camps.

Meanwhile, four young Palestinians at dawn were killed and several others were injured following a drone strike by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Far'a refugee camp, located south of Tubas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported difficulties in reaching the casualties due to the camp's blockade by Israeli occupation forces, which have been preventing ambulances from accessing the area and obstructing rescue operations.

The Israeli military had previously raided the camp with a large number of infantry soldiers, followed by additional military reinforcements including a bulldozer. Snipers were reportedly deployed extensively inside and around the camp, and the area was heavily patrolled by drones.

The camp remains under siege with Israeli forces blocking the movement of Palestinians into and out of it. This comes as part of a wide-scale military offensive launched by the Israeli occupation authorities in several areas of the occupied West Bank.