عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf Resigns From The Management Board Of Biotest AG


8/28/2024 4:22:53 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf resigns from the Management Board of Biotest AG
28.08.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf resigns from the Management Board of Biotest AG



Dreieich,
Germany,
August
28,
2024. Biotest
AG announced today that Dr.
Jörg
Schüttrumpf will in future focus on his role as Chief
Scientific
Innovation
Officer of the entire Grifols
Group. He will therefore resign from his position as Chief
Scientific
Officer and member of the Management
Board of Biotest
AG effective August
31,
2024.

Biotest
AG would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Dr.
Schüttrumpf. Under his leadership, the company has achieved important milestones. The new Biotest products Fibrinogen and Trimodulin were developed, and Yimmugo® was the first product to be approved in Europe and the USA. All three products are part of the Biotest
Next
Level expansion program and are an important part of the Grifols
Group pipeline through the technology transfer and licensing agreement. We look forward to the continued collaboration in his role within the Grifols
Group.

The areas of Biotest
AG for which Dr.
Schüttrumpf was previously responsible will in future be represented on the Management
Board of Biotest
AG by Mr.
Janssen
(CEO).


About Biotest

Biotest ( ) is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest is part of the Grifols Group, Barcelona, Spain ( ).


IR contact

Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ...

PR contact

Dirk Neumüller

Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: ...

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany,


Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate


Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.



28.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1975987


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN28082024004691010666ID1108609390


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search