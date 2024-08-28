Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf Resigns From The Management Board Of Biotest AG

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf resigns from the Management Board of Biotest AG

28.08.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf resigns from the Management Board of Biotest AG



Dreieich,

Germany,

August

28,

2024. Biotest

AG announced today that Dr.

Jörg

Schüttrumpf will in future focus on his role as Chief

Scientific

Innovation

Officer of the entire Grifols

Group. He will therefore resign from his position as Chief

Scientific

Officer and member of the Management

Board of Biotest

AG effective August

31,

2024. Biotest

AG would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Dr.

Schüttrumpf. Under his leadership, the company has achieved important milestones. The new Biotest products Fibrinogen and Trimodulin were developed, and Yimmugo® was the first product to be approved in Europe and the USA. All three products are part of the Biotest

Next

Level expansion program and are an important part of the Grifols

Group pipeline through the technology transfer and licensing agreement. We look forward to the continued collaboration in his role within the Grifols

Group. The areas of Biotest

AG for which Dr.

Schüttrumpf was previously responsible will in future be represented on the Management

Board of Biotest

AG by Mr.

Janssen

(CEO).

