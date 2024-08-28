Yeastar Expands Contact Center Solutions With Live Chat And Facebook Messenger Channels

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XIAMEN, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar , the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, today announced the launch of Live Chat and Messenger in the latest updates to its P-Series Phone System. These new channels strengthen the capabilities of Yeastar's contact center solution, which already encompasses

WhatsApp and SMS.

Live Chat offers customers a direct line to vendors through a real-time chat interface. With Yeastar, businesses can easily implement a chat widget on their website, with customizable styling options to align with their branding. Customer inquiries will be directed to a central inbox on Linkus UC Clients, where agents can efficiently manage interactions from various platforms. Additionally, chats can be upgraded to phone calls, providing free consultations that help turn website visitors into potential leads.

Furthermore, the integration of Facebook Messenger also enriches the customer service toolkit, allowing businesses to connect with their audience where they already are-on one of the world's most popular social media platforms with over 1.3 billion active users globally.

"Integrating live chat and Facebook Messenger into our contact center solution aligns with our vision and is a major milestone in Yeastar's CCaaS roadmap," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar . "As contact centers take on a broader role, businesses must adapt and equip themselves with essential tools for delivering omnichannel customer service. Going forward, we will continue to provide more communication options to help them excel and differentiate themselves in the market."

About Yeastar

Yeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 450,000 customers worldwide.

Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers easy-first products and services for UC&C to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit .

Contact:

Aviva Li

+86-592-5503309

[email protected]



SOURCE Yeastar