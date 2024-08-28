Techment Technology Honored With 'The Progress Global Award' At Bhilai Edition 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Techment wins 'The Progress Global Award' 2024, recognizing its commitment to innovation, excellence & transformative impact

BHILAI, CHHATTISGARH, INDIA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Techment is proud to announce that it has been awarded "The Progress Global Award" at the Bhilai Edition 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights Techment's unwavering commitment to driving innovation, excellence, and transformative impact within the technology industry.

"The Progress Global Award" is a testament to Techment's dedication to delivering high-quality technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The award acknowledges the company's significant contributions to the industry, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, process automation, and innovative software development.

Manish Agawal, CEO of Techment Technology, expressed his gratitude, saying, "We are honored to receive this award, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This recognition inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients.

Techment Technology's success is driven by its talented team, strategic partnerships, and a relentless focus on quality and customer satisfaction. The company remains committed to its mission of empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive sustainable growth and success.

About Techment Technology

Techment Technology is a global innovative solution provider specializing in data engineering, product engineering, cloud technology, Generative AI, and test automation. With a strong presence in the US and India (Bhilai HQ and Indore), we've driven digital transformation for diverse clients since 2013. Our expertise spans the entire data lifecycle, leveraging Generative AI, ML, and Large Language Models to simplify complex tasks. With 150+ experts, 75+ global clients, and partnerships with Oracle, Fivetran, and Tricentis, we deliver scalable, affordable, and efficient solutions driving growth across AI, data engineering, and cloud data warehousing.

