Lorex Announces Proactive Initiative To Combat Rapidly Escalating Crime Rates In Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lorex is transforming crime prevention with the launch of its Stop Before It Happens initiative with newly released Smart Security LightingTM (SSL).According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, roughly 850,000 Australian households were targeted by some form of household crime in the 2022 - 2023 period[1], ranging from motor vehicle theft and break-ins to malicious property damage, adding further strain to home and business owners amidst a mounting cost-of-living crisis.Local governments are increasingly collaborating to address rising crime rates, but there are also personal steps you can take to enhance the security of your home, business and property, with a recent study found that homes equipped with security cameras are 300% less likely to be targeted for break-ins compared to those without[2].With this in mind, Lorex has strategically designed its SSL products with a vibrant LED band visible from a distance to deter this type of criminal activity. Unlike other security brands that rely solely on motion detection, this customisable LED can be set to shine 24/7, providing continuous protection.Lorex's aim with this innovation is simple: proactively help consumers prevent targeted household crimes with its new advanced crime deterrence features.To enhance the SSL feature, Lorex products come equipped with additional deterrence tools such as advanced AI detection, motion-activated warning lights, a remotely triggered siren and communication features like 2-Way Talk and pre-recorded Quick Response messages.More details about the features:Smart Security LightingTM (SSL):Customisable LED Light: selection of over 16 million Colors for enhanced visibilityAdjustable settings: custom mode with the option for always-on 24/7, motion activated, working mode, panic mode, party modeDistance: Lighting and camera can be noticed immediately from a distanceAI motion-activated features:Bright spotlights: motion-activated to enhance deterrenceWarning siren: remotely triggered loud siren to scare away potential threat2-way talk:Speak directly using the built-in microphone and speaker: Real-time communication via the Lorex app and cameraQuick response:Prevent intrusions instantly: With a tap of a button, send a pre-set or personalised message through your cameraTo learn more about the initiative and qualifying products in Australia, visit the Lorex Technology Stop Before It Happens homepage.Additional Information[1]Statistics used from: Crime Victimisation, Australia. Australian Bureau of Statistics, gov[2] Statistics used from: Surprising Home Burglary Facts and Stats 2024, Forbes Home, Forbes- ENDS -About Lorex TechnologyLorex is committed to safeguarding what matters most. Founded in Canada, we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to designing, developing, and deploying ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. We provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem for home and business requirements that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 30 years. To learn more about our commitment, visit Lorex.

