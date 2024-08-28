University Of South Carolina Police Becomes First Campus In State To Utilize AI Body Camera Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Many law enforcement agencies review less than one percent of their body camera videos due to limited resources.

- Major T.J. GearyNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- University of South Carolina Police Becomes First Campus in State to Utilize AI Body Camera AnalysisThe University of South Carolina Police Department has become the first college campus and second Police Department in South Carolina to team up with TRULEO, a patented body camera review software for law enforcement that utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze their body-worn camera videos.TRULEO's software is designed to automatically detect critical events such as uses of force, stops, searches, and de-escalation attempts. It also screens for both professional and unprofessional officer language."We are excited to announce our partnership with the University of South Carolina Police Department," stated Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of TRULEO.“Through our collaborations with law enforcement agencies across the country, we have witnessed the transformative impact of body-worn camera analytics in building public trust and ensuring that officers not only meet law enforcement standards but also uphold the expectations of the communities they serve. We are particularly energized by the opportunity to pioneer this collaboration with a South Carolina university for the first time."Many law enforcement agencies in the U.S. review less than one percent of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nationwide officer morale, recruiting, and retention challenges. TRULEO's technology aims to address these challenges by making reviews more efficient, removing supervisor bias, and recognizing and giving officers credit for high levels of professionalism."At USCPD, we are dedicated to continuous improvement and training," emphasized USCPD Major T.J. Geary. "Our increased capability to comprehensively review body-worn camera footage allows us to assess our performance and reinforce the commendable actions of our officers. The TRULEO software will be an important tool in upholding our core values of integrity, accountability, excellence, and human life. We believe adoption of TRULEO will be good for our officers and the entire Carolina community."TRULEO is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical AI usage by converting body camera video to text before analysis, greatly reducing bias and automatically redacting police officers' and community members' personally identifiable data. TRULEO does not sell body cameras and is thus a conflict-free option for government agencies that require independent, objective audit software. To learn more about TRULEO's mission to recognize police professionalism, visit .

