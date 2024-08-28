Fusing Ancient Eastern Mysticism With Modern Bass: The Sonic Journey Of CNEIDOS

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The Bass intertwine subtly with ancient Eastern aura, evoking a mystical image of an Eastern imagery.

The album, titled *CNEIDOS*, draws inspiration from the seven seven trigrams“Qian, Kun, Gen, Dui, Kan, Xun, Zhen,” blending traditional Chinese music, Western bass-heavy electronica, folklore, and classical Chinese philosophy into a unified creation that ignites within the flames of time and space.







The album is a collaboration between RC, a traditional Chinese music performer with a deep background in the art of the Ruan, and Beijing-based Bass music producer Lightwiess. RC, who has spent years studying and mastering traditional Chinese music, believes that traditional music and Electronic dance music share a mysterious energy field that can be amplified through deconstruction and reassembly. This belief guided them in creating their first ethnic-fusion electronic album, where traditional Chinese music is seamlessly integrated into the framework of electronic music. Instead of adhering to traditional melodies or techniques, the album dissolves“sound” through“rhythm,” creating an atmosphere akin to a dragon coiled within, felt but unseen. The entire album reveals itself like a delicate and vivid Chinese ink painting crafted with oil paints.

A notable aspect of this album is its deep respect for the intrinsic qualities of traditional instruments, even within its electronic foundation. For instance, the flute is used to highlight the unique plucking techniques of the guzheng and pipa, while the xiao (a vertical bamboo flute) creates the distinct“breathy” tone of Chinese music. In terms of electronic music styles, the album combines fast and slow tempos. Dubstep and Halfstep leave space for the crisp, evocative sounds of traditional music, while Drum & Bass and Techno incorporate the“Fast beats, slow singing” technique of traditional Chinese music, with powerful drum and heavy bassline serving as the foundation that perfectly supports the integration of traditional music elements. The balance between motion and stillness creates a novel auditory experience.

“Reflecting the album's mysterious Eastern aesthetic, the visual design embraces Eastern symmetrical aesthetics while merging it with sharp, experimental elements to bring flowing perceptions to life. Multiple linear structures twist, rotate, and then straighten within the space, collectively forming an abstract 'dragon's head.' Unlike previous works often labeled as 'Chinese-style,' CNEIDOS's Eastern imagery is more akin to a deep-sea dragon, hidden within the music. Consequently, the album cover, through various flips, cuts, and reassemblies, reveals a myriad of images within its details, echoing the way each listener experiences CNEIDOS uniquely.”

Electronic music has been evolving in the East for decades, and Eastern artists are now reshaping the conventional perception of“electronic music” in diverse ways. *CNEIDOS* takes this a step further by fusing“traditional Chinese music” with“Bass music,” marking a bold new exploration. From outward expansion to inward reflection, RC and Lightwiess, as Eastern explorers, have infused their emotions into their tracks, ultimately producing a sound that transcends the boundaries of time and space.

Through a conversation with the artist RC, it becomes clear that RC is a traditional Chinese music performer with a strong interest in electronic music. He aims to integrate elements of Chinese folk music into electronic music and enhance its presence on the international stage. He believes that Chinese elements are still underrepresented in electronic music, which is why his album focuses on making traditional chinese instrument play a more significant role rather than just being background music. He emphasizes that his deep understanding and perception of folk music make him more adept at creating Chinese-style electronic music. Furthermore, he mentioned that in the future, he plans to explore various music styles without confining himself to any specific genre, striving to produce music that is both pleasing and distinctive. He also hopes to captivate listeners through innovation, bringing fresh surprises in every segment of his music. Ultimately, his goal is to transcend the boundaries between Eastern and Western music, crafting electronic music that not only embodies unique local characteristics but also resonates globally.