Mild Conditions Expected Across Most Regions On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to align with the seasonal average for this time of year, with mild weather conditions prevailing across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter conditions. Cloud cover is expected at various altitudes, with moderate northwesterly winds occasionally becoming active.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight decrease in temperatures is anticipated on Thursday. The weather will remain mild in most areas, though the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hot conditions. Low-altitude clouds will appear over the northern and central regions of the kingdom, and moderate northwesterly winds will persist, with occasional gusts.The forecast for Friday and Saturday indicates continued mild weather across most regions, with the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba maintaining hotter conditions. Low-altitude clouds will remain present in the northern and central areas, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may intensify at times.Today's temperatures are expected to range between 32 C and 22 C in East Amman, 30 C and 20 C in West Amman, 29 C and 18 C in the northern highlands, 28 C and 17 C in the Sharah mountains, 41 C and 26 C at the Dead Sea, and 42 C and 28 C in Aqaba.