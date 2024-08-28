Meteorology Department Warns Of Hot, Hazy Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes hot to very hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first less than 5 KT, becomes mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places at first. Offshore will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at places at times.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 13:28 - **** 05:13 - **** 40

Mesaieed 15:20 - **** 05:43 - **** 40

Wakrah 13:13 - 22:55 06:06 - 20:43 38

Al Khor 20:32 - 11:53 16:58 - 05:21 41

Ruwais 11:53 - **** 05:21 - 18:37 38

Dukhan 04:30 - 16:44 10:36 - 23:19 38

Abu Samra 04:08 - 16:27 09:59 - 22:39 41

Sunrise: 05:13 LT

Sunset: 17:56 LT

