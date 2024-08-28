Oukitel Debuts Its Latest Cutting-Edge 5G Rugged Devices For IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel, a global leader in rugged phone technology, is excited to announce its participation in IFA 2024, held in Berlin from September 6 to 10. During the event, the company will showcase its exceptional 5G rugged devices. These latest flagship models, designed to deliver durable performance, are powered by the 120W fast charging and 5G MediaTek Dimensity processor. All attendees can experience the advanced ruggedness and innovation of Oukitel's devices at booth H5-2B-420.



WP35: The World's Thinnest 11000mAh 5G Rugged Phone

Oukitel's 2024 IFA exhibition located at Booth H5-2B-420

The Oukitel WP35

leads the way with its slim 14.9mm frame and robust 11000mAh battery, making it easy to carry and reliable for uninterrupted usage. Its diamond-patterned design provides a comfortable and secure grip while adding a touch of luxury and sophistication. The 64MP main camera captures high-resolution, crystal-clear images, ensuring memories are brought to life in stunning detail.



WP30 Pro: Recharge at Lightning Speed with 120W Fast Charging

The WP30 Pro , powered by the 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8050, offers seamless multitasking and fast app performance while optimizing battery life. It features a massive 11,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, reaching full power in just 45 minutes. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive experience for gaming, browsing, and watching videos.

RT7 5G: The Global First 32,000mAh Rugged Tablet

The RT7 5G

is the world's first rugged tablet with a massive 32,000mAh battery, offering up to 180 days of standby time, eliminating the hassle of frequent recharging. The 10-inch FHD+ display delivers lifelike clarity and exceptional detail, enhancing the movie-watching experience.

Oukitel's founder, Sam Zhang said, "As a trusted leader in rugged technology, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality and innovative products. IFA 2024 presents a great chance for customers to experience the reliable performance of our products firsthand." He also announced that an upgraded RT3 Pro rugged tablet will be launched this October, designed to be tough and compact to meet every need.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales, and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed globally.



