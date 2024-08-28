Augmented Analytics Market Supported By At A CAGR Of 28.4% From 2018 To 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Augmented Analytics

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global augmented analytics was valued at $4,094 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $29,856 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific augmented analytics market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the near future due to increase in technological development across different verticals such as BFSI, & IT, retail, and others; adoption of AI-driven technologies in business intelligence; development of IT infrastructure ecosystem; and surge in adoption of cloud technology in this region.

Increase in need to democratize the analytics and increase productivity, rise in awareness of enterprises to utilize growing streams of data from various sources in innovative ways, and increase in need to make the work easier for citizen data scientists and business users are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the global market. However, data security concerns are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to greater prospect to facilitate real business value to the organization through reduced cost. In addition, direct IT control, internal data delivery & handling, faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness of cloud deployment are some of the advantages offered by this deployment mode, which in turn are anticipated to boost the augmented analytics market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the augmented analytics market include IBM Corporation, Qlik, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Microsoft, and ThoughtSpot.

Key Findings of the Augmented Analytics Market:

By component, services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global augmented analytics market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue in the deployment category.

By organization size, SMEs are projected to the highest growth rate during the forecasting period.

Based on business function, the IT segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on industry verticals, BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on region, North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2017.

