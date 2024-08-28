Rightdata Becomes An Official Databricks Technology Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RightData, a leading data products specializing in data governance, data democratization, no-code data pipelines, and augmented data quality assessment, is proud to announce its new status as an official Databricks Partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone in RightData's journey to simplify modern data management for enterprises across the globe.Empowering Enterprises with Seamless Data Integration and Quality AssuranceAs a Databricks Partner, RightData will integrate its powerful data solutions with Databricks Lakehouse Platform, offering customers enhanced capabilities for data processing, governance, and analytics. This collaboration enables organizations to leverage the combined strengths of RightData's DataTrust , DataFactory, and DataMarket solutions alongside Databricks' unified data platform."This partnership with Databricks represents a significant step forward for RightData," said Vasu Sattenapalli, CEO of RightData. "We are committed to providing our customers with the best tools to manage, govern, and democratize their data. By combining RightData's innovative solutions with Databricks' robust platform, we can help organizations accelerate their data-driven strategies, foster innovation, and achieve digital transformation."Enhancing Data Discovery and Access with DataMarketRightData's DataMarket solution will now offer enhanced integration with Databricks' Unity Catalog, providing a seamless experience for data discovery and access across organizations."Our integration with Databricks Unity Catalog allows us to augment data discovery and management capabilities within DataMarket," said Harish Raju, Head of Data Products at RightData. "By leveraging Databricks' lakehouse architecture, DataMarket enables users to easily find, explore, and utilize data products across various domains, breaking down silos and promoting a unified approach to data access and utilization."Ensuring Data Integrity and Supporting Platform Modernization with DataTrust and DataFactoryRightData's suite of solutions, including DataTrust and DataFactory, are designed to leverage Databricks' processing engine to enhance data governance and quality assurance across the enterprise."With DataTrust and DataFactory, we are uniquely positioned to support Databricks customers in their Data & Platform modernization journey," said Siva, CTO at RightData. "Our solutions ensure ongoing data integrity, provide robust integrity audits, and facilitate comprehensive data certification processes. This partnership allows us to deliver enhanced value to our customers, ensuring their data remains reliable, accurate, and ready for advanced analytics within the Databricks environment."Learn More About RightData's SolutionsTo learn more about how RightData's solutions can help your organization leverage Databricks more effectively, visit our website and contact us .About RightDataRightData is at the forefront of the data management industry, providing cutting-edge tools that support data governance, data democratization, and data quality. With its no-code data pipelines and augmented data quality assessment, RightData empowers businesses to harness their data assets fully, drive better decision-making, and achieve strategic objectives.About DatabricksDatabricks is the data and AI company that innovates the data lakehouse paradigm, unifying data, analytics, and AI on one platform. Databricks' lakehouse platform simplifies data workflows and accelerates innovation by providing a single system for all data workloads, from streaming analytics to business intelligence.

Matt Sabin

Rightdata, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

What exactly IS RightData?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.