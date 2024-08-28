Neha Sharma Eats Her Way Into Happiness

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Neha Sharma has shared a sneak peek into her lunch session, revealing about the delicious delicacies that brought a smile on her face.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neha, who has 21 million followers, shared a string of photos in which we can see a plate of Oysters.

Another photo shows Neha wearing a white off-shoulder outfit and looking lost in her thoughts.

It is captioned as: "Find someone who looks at you like I look at the menu".

The last snap features Neha in an excited expression, with a drink kept on the table.

She wrote: "Did you say crab cakes".

On the work front, she made her acting debut in 2007 with the Telugu film 'Chirutha'. The action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, starred debutant Ram Charan, alongside Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Neha's Hindi film debut came in 2010 with 'Crook'. The action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, starred Emraan Hashmi, Shella Alan and Arjan Bajwa in the lead roles.

She has been a part of movies like 'Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum', 'Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Youngistaan', 'Tum Bin 2', 'Tanhaji', 'Mubarakan', 'Aafat-E-Ishq', and 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

Neha was also seen as advocate Niharika Singh in the third season of the legal thriller series 'Illegal'.

The diva starred in crime thriller web show '36 Days' created for SonyLIV by Vishal Furia and produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios.

It also stars Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sharib Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth and Sushant Divgikar in the pivotal roles.

Neha has also been a part of other music videos like 'Dheeme Dheeme', 'Galib', 'Lambo Car', 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar', and 'Pehli Pehli Baarish'.

She was seen in a cameo role in the movie 'Bad Newz'.