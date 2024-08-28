Selena Gomez Gave Instagram Masterclass To Steve Martin

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez, who can be seen in the recently released fourth season of the streaming show 'Only Murders in the Building', has shared that she gave tips to actor-comedian Steve Martin on how to use Instagram.

In a video, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Selena can be seen talking to Steve and giving him a masterclass on how to use Instagram. The comedian, for his part said that although he is adept at using X, formerly called Twitter, he has a hard time wrapping his head around Instagram, and its features.

Selena told him,“You don't know how to work Instagram”.

To which he said,“I find it very difficult. I was a Twitter master because that was very simple. Now, I get confused with the lingo between Reels and Posts, this disappears (Instagram Stories), and collaborations”.

He further mentioned,“Actually, I was vindicated because I was sent a trailer to post on Instagram, it was the trailer for our show. I told them, 'It's not getting posted. I'm not given the option to post'. They said, 'Well, call Zack., the tech guy'. And then he also couldn't do it. He said, 'We have to fix that'”.

He said Selena has helped him many times but she had to sit next to him on set in order for him to post on Instagram.

Martin and Selena star in 'Only Murders in the Building', the 4th season of which dropped on Hulu in the USA. The show follows three strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), who have a shared interest in true crime podcasts.

They become friends while investigating a succession of suspicious murders in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building, and produce their own podcast about the cases.