(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico, led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has paused relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies.



This pause follows harsh criticism from these embassies regarding López Obrador's proposed judicial reform.



Introduced in February 2024, the refor aims to elect judges, including Supreme Court justices, through popular vote.



This marks a major shift from the current system, where judges are appointed by executive and legislative bodies.



Supporters believe this change could democratize the judiciary, making it more accountable. They argue that electing judges could curb corruption.



However, opponents warn the reform could compromise judicial independence. They fear a judiciary influenced by political pressures and populism.







Critics also highlight that the reform does not adequately address corruption. They express concerns that it could align the judiciary too closely with the ruling party, MORENA.



Domestically, the proposal has sparked protests from judicial workers. Business groups also worry about its impact on investment.

Judicial Reform Controversy Strains Mexico's Relations with North America

Internationally, U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar and Canadian Ambassador Graeme Clark voiced concerns.



They believe the reform could undermine Mexico's democracy. They also fear it could affect trade relations, given the strong economic ties between Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.



In response, López Obrador paused relations with the embassies, accusing them of meddling in Mexico's internal affairs.



He stated that this pause will last until Mexico's sovereignty is respected. Despite the tensions, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena reassured that daily relations continue as usual.



Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy reaffirmed its respect for Mexico's sovereignty but maintained its concerns.



This diplomatic tension arises as López Obrador prepares to transfer power to Claudia Sheinbaum, his political ally.



The reform needs a two-thirds majority in Congres to pass. López Obrador's party and allies are close to securing this majority.



The Mexican peso has shown volatility, reflecting investor concerns about Mexico's future.



The judicial reform has sparked significant controversy in Mexico and strained diplomatic relations with North America.



Its impact will become clearer as the new Congress debates the proposal in September.

