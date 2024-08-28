West Bengal State Lottery August 28: Today's Winning Number OUT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lotteries are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam

The winning number of Dear Hill morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 10 lakhs

Dear Hill result will be out at 4 pm

Dear Pelican night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 10 lakhs

1st prize: 10 lakhs, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 500

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000