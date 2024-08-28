Actor-MLA Mukesh Likely To Quit Film Policy Committee Amidst Allegations Of Misbehaviour Towards Women

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Amid mounting controversies, MLA and Mukesh is set to leave the policy formulation committee, formed as part of the cinema conclave. The decision comes amidst allegations of Mukesh's inapproppriate behaviour towards women in film industry.

Casting director Tess Joseph was the first to come out against Mukesh, alleging that he had misbehaved with her during a TV show 19 years ago. Following this, Minu Muneer also leveled allegations against Mukesh, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour.

The committee, chaired by Shaji N. Karun, was formed to shape the state's film policy. However, Mukesh's inclusion in the committee had sparked criticism earlier, with many questioning the government's decision to include him despite the allegations against him.

Shafi Parambil, Congress leader and MP, criticized the government for allowing Mukesh to continue in the committee, saying that it was a clear indication of the government's stance on the issue. He also alleged that the government is with the predators and it was better to destroy the Hema Committee report, which dealt with allegations of sexual harassment in the film industry.

The film policy formulation committee includes members such as Manju Warrier, Padmapriya, director B. Unnikrishnan, cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, actress Nikhila Vimal, producer Santhosh Kuruvi, C. Ajoy, and Cultural Affairs Secretary Mini Antony.