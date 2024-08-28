Qiddiya and ASUS Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Gaming in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Absolute Communication Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 August 2024 — ASUS today announced that Qiddiya City, a global destination for entertainment, sports, and culture, has signed a long-term partnership with the global technology leader.

Signed at the New Global Sport Conference in Riyadh, the partnership outlines short and long-term collaborative opportunities between Qiddiya and ASUS that will see them leverage their expertise to elevate esports and gaming in the region. Key to this will be ASUS’s Republic of Gamers (ROG) division, the world’s leading technology brand geared specifically towards gamers with the best-in-class gaming hardware and software.

To kick off the partnership, Qiddiya and ROG will work together on a range of innovative events and joint marketing activities. This partnership will lay the foundations for creating the ASUS Regional Headquarters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In this partnership, ROG and Qiddiya will collaborate to co-design a state-of-the-art ROG flagship store in the Gaming and Esports District. This will bring an unparalleled shopping experience and showcase the full spectrum of ROG products to gamers of all types. ASUS will also explore different initiatives with Qiddiya to equip the city with advanced technology infrastructure as it looks to bring its ambitious plans for the Gaming and Esports District to life. This will include the latest ROG gaming laptops, gaming monitors, gaming gear, and other flagship ROG products.

Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya, said: “It's an honor to partner with ASUS, a technology industry leader, to help bring our vision for Qiddiya City to life. The Gaming and Esports District will be a truly unique and industry-leading offering for fans and professional gamers, and having ASUS as a long-term partner reinforces our ambitions.”

Joe Hsieh, ASUS Chief Operations Officer, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Qiddiya to create an unparalleled gaming and esports experience. ASUS ROG is committed to providing the best-in-class hardware and software to power the future of gaming. Together with Qiddiya, we will redefine the gaming landscape and create a destination that inspires gamers worldwide."







