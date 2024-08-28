Saleh El Nawawy takes the stage at Roxy Cinemas for one-night-only comedy show

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 27 August 2024: A hilarious new exclusive stand-up comedy show is coming to Roxy Cinemas, Dubai’s premium cinema brand in partnership with ‘Movie Magic brought by Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS)’.



Families and comedy enthusiasts are invited to experience ROXY Comedy Nights with Saleh El Nawawy, a one-night-only breakthrough performance by the beloved Egyptian artist, known in the whole region for his sharp wit, charm, and boundless humour.



The two-hour live show, performed in Arabic, is set to take place on Saturday, 31st August, at 7:30pm at Roxy XTREME, at Dubai Hills Mall.



Saleh El Nawawy is an up-and-coming comedian famous for his stand-up performances and comedy events in the region. He gained popularity through his light-hearted and relatable social media content, which reaches millions of people across various platforms. His humour often focuses on cultural and social observations, resonating with audiences of all ages across the region.



Through this hilarious performance, guests will be taken on a comedic journey as they sit back on Roxy’s plush reclining seats and indulge in cinema classics including popcorn, nachos and hot dogs while enjoying an evening filled with laughter.



That’s not all! Guests attending the Comedy Night can look forward to special surprises under their seats, including movie tickets, classic cinema snacks, and passes to top Dubai attractions such as MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, The Green Planet™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, Coca-Cola Arena concert tickets and more as part of ‘Movie Magic brought by Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024’s’ ‘Lucky Seats’ campaign at Roxy Cinemas until 1st September.







