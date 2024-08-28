Mashreq Announces the Launch of 'Pathfinders', a Graduate Programme

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE 27 August 2024: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, is proud to unveil the launch of its groundbreaking Graduate Programme, 'Pathfinders'. This new programme offers a unique and customized training & growth journey, designed to meet the different needs of the bank's various business units while harmonizing with the career aspirations of graduates.



'Pathfinders' presents a specialized, targeted approach to different facets of the bank's operations, committed to offering Emirati fresh graduates a superior and focused learning environment.



Commenting on the initiative, Elham Ahmed, Head of Nationalisation & Local Talent, Mashreq said, "As banking and technology continue to evolve, we are committed to teaching our employees the dynamic skills necessary to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing landscape. Pathfinders represents a significant step forward for Mashreq's graduate recruitment. We believe that targeted, industry-specific training is the key to nurturing talent and preparing our future leaders. By investing in the education and upskilling of the new generation, we empower them to reach their full potential. This programme is designed to equip graduates with the skills, knowledge, and hands-on experience they require to excel in their respective fields. Through comprehensive training and development, we aim to create a pipeline of skilled professionals who will drive innovation and success at Mashreq."



The programme is designed to provide specialized and technical training catered towards the support functions at Mashreq such as Retail Banking, Audit, Compliance, Technology, Legal, Operations, Risk Management and Customer Experience & Conduct groups.



The selected candidates will also benefit from the Ethraa training programme in collaboration with Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) - which provides a bespoke learning experience, including certifications from globally renowned learning institutions, soft skills courses, mentoring, and coaching. Graduates will also receive a bespoke Individual Development Plan that will ensure a smooth on-the-job learning journey.



The programme will kick-off in September with candidates joining Ethraa shortly after, followed by an on-the-job training within their respective business units.



With this programme, Mashreq reaffirms its commitment to investing in the learning and development of its future leaders, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers and contribute to the bank's continued success.





