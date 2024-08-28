Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota Sponsor Two Athletes at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Doha, Qatar - 27 August 2024: For the second consecutive year, Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota, are proud to announce their sponsorship of two Paralympic athletes who will be participating in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, taking place from 28th August to 8th September.

The sponsorship is part of the Global Team Toyota Athlete (GTTA) programme, which aims to support athletes worldwide who exemplify Toyota’s core values of challenge, continuous improvement, dedication, teamwork, humility, gratitude, responsibility, and honesty. Additionally, these values align with Toyota’s "Start Your Impossible" initiative, which motivates individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve their potential.

As part of the Toyota Global Team Athletes Programme, Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota are sponsoring two Paralympic athletes: Ali Radi Arshid and Ibrahim Al-Hussein. Qatari athlete Ali Arshid will compete in wheelchair racing, while Ibrahim Al-Hussein will participate in triathlon events. These athletes are not only distinguished by their sporting skills but also embody the spirit of resilience and determination that aligns with the values upheld by Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota.

Mr. Abdulghani Nasser Al-Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors said: “As part of Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota’s commitment to human development by inspiring others to continue overcoming their challenges, we are delighted to support our champions Ali and Ibrahim, both exceptional athletes proudly taking part at this international stage, reach their full potential through the GTTA programme.”

The "Start Your Impossible" initiative, launched by Toyota Motor Corporation, is more than just a slogan—it is a global movement that recognizes and supports those who face challenges, providing them with opportunities to excel. The GTTA programme is a key component of this initiative, and Al Abdulghani Motors is dedicated to bringing its positive impact to the local community in Qatar.





