DSS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATES LITERATURE FOUNDATION FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND OF STORYTELLING, POETRY, AND MUSIC

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 27 August 2024: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is continuing to unlock all new, one-of-a-kind experiences for residents and visitors in the final week of its biggest and most exciting edition, with the launch of Stories Alive by Emirates Literature Foundation. Coming to City Centre Mirdif on 30 and 31 August from 5pm, the free-to-attend sessions promise to leave families captivated with an enchanting celebration of the written and spoken word featuring renowned children’s authors, storytellers, and the UAE’s leading homegrown talent.



Organised by Emirates Literature Foundation in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and hosted by City Centre Mirdif, the programme marks an exciting new addition to a jam-packed DSS line-up of thousands of extraordinary things to do and see citywide. With just a few days left before the spectacular season draws to a close, families can make lasting summer memories by stepping into an enchanting world of captivating stories, specially curated sessions, and live entertainment.



On 30 August, renowned author Kathy Urban and storyteller Lamya Tawfik will explore the powerful impact that literature has on children's lives. Adding to the excitement will be a spellbinding solo from a rising star of Dubai Youth Choir, before Emirati singer-songwriter Zarooni wows audiences with his soulful melodies.



The creative and cultural celebration will continue on 31 August where Kathy Urban will once again take to the stage, in addition to enriching sessions by best-selling children's book author Helen Farmer, and Egyptian writer and illustrator Nairouz Eltanbouli. Concluding the programme will be a mesmerising performance by Palestinian singer Ammar Ashkar.



Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Merex Investment (Citywalk and The Beach, JBR), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm), and talabat.







MENAFN28082024007640016455ID1108609186