Global Hemp Based Food Market Size To Worth USD 4.87 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 13.12%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Hemp Based Food Size was Valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Hemp Based Food Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Hempfoods Ltd., Tilray, Inc., GFR Ingredients, Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Isodiol International Inc, Navitas LLC, Nutiva, T12 Holdings Pty Ltd., Agropro, Compass Diversified, Canopy Growth Corporation, Hempco Inc., Cool Hemp, and Others Key vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemp Based Food Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.87 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.12% during the projected period.







Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Hemp-based food is derived from hemp seeds, which are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats. These foods, including hemp seeds, hemp oil, and hemp protein powder, have been linked to improved heart health and digestion. Hemp-based foods are gaining popularity as part of a healthy diet, especially among those looking for plant-based and natural food options. Hemp contains fiber as well as a number of vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, vitamin E, zinc, and iron. Consumption of hemp-based food products improves digestive health, propelling the global hemp-based food market. Hemp-based foods include nut butter, corn chips, and snack bars. This is also benefiting the hemp-based food industry. Hemp seeds are commonly used as supplements and food ingredients all over the world. Hemp seed contains nonpsychoactive but biologically active cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD), which has strong spasmolytic, anxiolytic, and anticonvulsant properties. CBD dietary supplements represent roughly one-third of the global CBD market. Hemp seed has a nutty flavor and contains essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and the amino acids found in albumin and edestin, two highly absorbable proteins. Hempseed oil is high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, cancer-fighting, and cardiovascular properties. However, the antioxidant properties of hemp polyphenols currently prevent their absorption in the gut. Also, there is a shortage of processing and planting facilities and a lack of harvesting equipment.

Browse key industry insights spread across 204 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Hemp Based Food Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hemp Protein Powder, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Seeds, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The hemp seeds segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global hemp based food market during the projected period.

Based on the product, the hemp based food market is divided into hemp protein powder, hemp seed oil, hemp seeds, and others. Among these, the hemp seeds segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the hemp based food market during the projected period. Hemp seeds contain essential nutrients like fatty acids, protein, and fiber. Furthermore, a balanced ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 promotes overall health. Hemp seeds are versatile and can be used in a wide range of recipes. They appeal to a broader audience because they can be eaten raw, cooked, or roasted. They last longer than other hemp-based food products like hemp milk or oil. Furthermore, hemp seeds are easier to cultivate and harvest than other parts of the hemp plant, making them a cost-effective option for farmers.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the projected period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global hemp based food market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Among these, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the projected period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular shopping destinations that prominently feature hemp-based food products. These retailers use a variety of marketing and promotional strategies, such as loyalty programs, bundled offers, and discounts. Furthermore, they make hemp-derived food products more accessible to a broader range of customers. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide a one-stop shopping experience, allowing customers to purchase other grocery items as well as hemp-based foods. These supermarkets and hypermarkets sell a variety of hemp-based products, including oils, seeds, and ready-to-eat snacks.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hemp based food market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global hemp based food market over the forecast period. The presence of a strong supply chain for sourcing, manufacturing, and distributing hemp-based food items in North America is driving market growth. This streamlines market operations and reduces disruption. Also, hemp-based food products are widely available in offline retail channels throughout the region. This retail presence makes the products more accessible to consumers. Apart from that, increasing health consciousness among North American consumers is driving demand for all-natural, nutrient-dense foods.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global hemp based food market during the projected period. The growing popularity of Western diets and the rising demand for hemp-based foods. This surge in popularity is primarily due to hemp products' gluten-free status, which appeals to health-conscious consumers. As more people in this region adopt Western food trends, they are also looking for healthier, alternative options such as hemp-based foods. This shift in consumer preferences is expected to significantly increase the demand for hemp-based products in Asia-Pacific in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global hemp based food market are Hempfoods Ltd., Tilray, Inc., GFR Ingredients, Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Isodiol International Inc, Navitas LLC, Nutiva, Planet Based Foods Global Inc., T12 Holdings Pty Ltd., Agropro, Compass Diversified, Canopy Growth Corporation, Hempco Inc., Cool Hemp, and Other key vendors.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Planet Based Foods Global Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Planet Based Foods has expanded into the non-dairy frozen dessert category by introducing new hemp-based and organic vegan ice cream at Natural Products EXPO West.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global hemp based food market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Hemp Based Food Market, By Product



Hemp Protein Powder

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Seeds Others

Global Hemp Based Food Market, By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Global Hemp Based Food Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Superfood Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Superfruits, Superseeds and Supergrains, Edible Seaweed, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store Based), By Application (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Ginger Oil Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Household, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Mass Grocery Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Smart Card Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG), and Others), By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, and Multi-Component Cards), By Application (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Corn, Wheat, Potato, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter