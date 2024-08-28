Corrections To Final Terms - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen A/S

28 August 2024

Corrections to Final Terms

Final Terms of the bonds with ISIN-code DK0009547135 published on 12 June 2024 have been updated.

Section 15 (Coupon Interest) has been updated from”For the period until the first Interest Rate Reset, the interest rate is 4.500% p.a.” to“For the period until the first Interest Rate Reset, the interest rate is 3.715% p.a.”

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 12 May 2022 with prospectus supplement dated 14 August 2024 and the relevant Final Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Questions can be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, phone +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, phone +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment

Samlet_UK