Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som Welcomes Visiting Experts to Enhance Guest Wellbeing Journeys

27 August 2024 — Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the first and largest full-immersion health destination in the Middle East, is excited to welcome visiting consultants Masa Sugiyama and Dr Aradhana Gyyas from 1 to 30 September 2024. These experts will be sharing their specialised techniques and personalised care through tailored treatments and holistic practices, helping guests achieve a deeper sense of wellbeing and rejuvenation.



Visiting Consultant – Masa Sugiyama



Masa Sugiyama is a distinguished figure in the world of holistic wellness and dance. Alongside her successful dance career, she broadened her expertise into holistic wellness, earning certifications in Gyrokinesis® and Gyrotonic® to nurture both body and spirit.



She has been on a journey to explore the secrets of beauty and wellbeing, inspired by Japanese health experts. Along the way, she has mastered several disciplines like Seitai for beauty, Depreopathy, Fude lymph drainage, Reiki, and Core-fit. Her holistic approach blends alignment, energy healing, and mindful movement to support both physical and emotional wellbeing.



Beauty Cranium Face and Neck Sculpting

Experience the transformative power of the Beauty Cranium's Face and Neck Sculpting treatment, a non-surgical approach to achieving a natural facelift and restoring youthful beauty. This treatment focuses on releasing tension in key areas like the masticatory muscles, trapezius, and occipital muscles, helping to restore muscle tightness and enhance facial contours. By boosting lymphatic and capillary circulation, it helps reduce swelling, smooth out wrinkles, and brighten dull skin while preventing further aging. With a focus on precision and rejuvenation, this treatment offers a holistic approach to facial aesthetics, leaving you with sharper features and a lifted, more radiant look.



Visiting Consultant – Aradhana Gyyas



Join Dr Aradhana Ghyas, a renowned expert in holistic spiritual health, on a journey into the world of healing and transformation through alternative medicine.



With a deep understanding of practices like yoga, naturopathy, crystal and sound healing, and Reiki, Dr Aradhana will guide you toward unlocking your body's natural ability to heal and restore balance. Her treatments focus on detoxification and cleansing, helping you relieve stress and revitalise your energy. Under her care, you'll leave feeling refreshed, renewed, and more in tune with your wellbeing.



Radiant Essence Escape

Experience blissful relaxation with the Radiant Essence Escape. This soothing treatment combines sound healing, mindful touch therapy, and a traditional balance massage to melt away pain, stiffness, and tension. Enhanced with 24-carat gold dust oil, it not only gives your skin a radiant glow but also boosts collagen production for a more youthful look. Immerse yourself in this rejuvenating experience that nurtures both your body and your natural radiance.



Vibro Energy Balance Ritual

Discover deep relaxation with the gentle vibrations of handmade singing bowls, crafted to ease stress and bring your body and mind into harmony. During your session, we’ll create a personalised crystal grid that’s tailored to your specific needs, helping you manifest your goals. This unique combination of singing bowls and crystal energy will leave you feeling balanced, rejuvenated, and aligned with your aspirations.



Facial Detox Therapy (Kobido)

Rejuvenate your skin and emotions with Kobido Facial Detox Therapy. Inspired by ancient Japanese techniques, this facial helps release deep-seated emotions and rejuvenates your skin by repairing tissues, effectively reducing the signs of aging. The treatment is further enhanced with the use of crystals, which infuse their powerful energy to boost the overall effect.



Zulal Wellness Resort is all about creating a truly immersive wellness experience, where every guest leaves feeling deeply renewed and inspired. Surrounded by peaceful desert dunes and lush gardens, the resort offers the perfect backdrop for our practitioners to work their magic, helping you rejuvenate and transform.





