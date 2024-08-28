Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s Phronetic.AI Unveils Women’s Safety feature in ‘AI Facility Manager’ for CCTVs.

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 27, 2024 – Phronetic.AI, the Artificial Intelligence subsidiary company of India’s leading publicly listed fintech company, Infibeam Avenues Ltd (BSE: 539807) (NSE: INFIBEAM), introduces a new 'women safety' feature to its ‘AI Facility Manager’ solution. This enhancement leverages its proprietary Theia vision AI technology to bolster CCTV capabilities, ensuring greater safety for women in public and workplace environments, while also driving operational efficiencies for corporates and organisations.



This new feature - ‘women safety’ has been added to the ‘AI Facility Manager’, using Human Action Recognition (HAR) that specifically designed and programmed to enhance CCTV capabilities for surveillance purposes in public and workplaces by enabling automated analysis and understanding of human actions in real-time or using recorded video footage.



In June, the company launched its first AI solution, the 'AI Facility Manager’ and implemented it at a leading educational institute. The company is also conducting pilot projects with several potential corporate clients both in India and internationally. Initially the solution was designed for unlocking unprecedented operational efficiencies for corporate and institutional clients by empowering organisations to seamlessly integrate the activity-based management into their daily operations.



Following a recent tragic incident in Kolkata, the company has experienced a significant increase in requests from its corporate clients, where it is conducting pilot projects. These clients are seeking the addition of a 'women safety' feature to the AI Facility Manager solution, alongside enhancements in overall corporate operational efficiencies.



“Along with enhancing business efficiency in public and workplaces; governments, institutes or any private organisation have taken a proactive approach for enhancing women & girl safety as well. Integrating Theia vision AI to existing CCTV cameras will help in alerting and preventing incidents to ensure a quicker response to emergencies,” said Mr. Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Phronetic.AI, the Artificial Intelligence business unit of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.



The women specific safety feature technology now added to ‘AI Facility Manager’ transforms traditional CCTV systems from passive video recording devices into an active and intelligent surveillance tool that can enhance women’s/girls' safety in public and workplaces without requirement for any new hardware. It can also be deployed for overall safety for all individuals as it has inbuilt AI technology capable of responding to security threats.



The in-house research team has built to embed ‘women’ specific safety feature, which can recognize predefined actions and the system can automatically flag unusual or suspicious behaviour for further investigation or action. The deep learning model on which it has been built has an ability to detect and classify specific human actions from normal behaviour like walking, and sitting; to potentially dangerous or suspicious activities like fighting, loitering, trespassing, and stalking.



It has the ability to identify anomalies as well, where it can identify any kind of anomalies or deviations in normal behaviour patterns. For instance, if someone runs in a typically calm area or if someone falls, the system will detect these anomalies and alert the security personnel immediately.



“AI Facility Manager with inbuilt ‘women safety’ feature is cost-effective as it can easily integrate into the existing CCTV infrastructure and can be scaled to monitor multiple cameras across multiple locations, providing a unified platform for surveillance and thereby reducing dependence on manpower for monitoring purposes. This scalability and cost-effectiveness makes the solutions budget-friendly for organisations and ideal for creating a safe environment in public and workplaces,” added Mr Rajesh Kumar, CEO of Phronetic.AI.



Phronetic.AI has designed the software in such a manner that it can analyse patterns of behaviour over time and such behavioural insights will help the users to optimize security measures and allocate resources more effectively. It can also be programmed to focus only on specific actions or tasks or areas.



In case of an incident, it can provide detailed reports within a few hours thus providing valuable evidence for any post-incident analysis or legal proceedings. The action logs can be used for forensic analysis, helping investigators understand the sequences of events and identify any perpetrators.







MENAFN28082024005232011781ID1108609138