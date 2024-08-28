WeWork India Partners with Uber to Enhance Member Experience with Exclusive Benefits

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27 August 2024: WeWork India, the leading flexible workspace provider in the country, is partnering with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing app, to offer a seamless commuting solution to their 70,000+ members. This collaboration is set to redefine commuting convenience, providing a range of travel benefits designed to support WeWork India members in their day-to-day operations.

Through this partnership, WeWork India members will gain access to Uber for Business, a B2B2C platform that allows organisations to consumerise Uber’s extensive suite of travel benefits for business riders, ensuring a seamless commuting experience that aligns with their mobility needs. Members will have access to a uniquely built travel benefits program that includes user-friendly payment options, improved reliability and flexible cancellation. They can choose from Uber’s range of premium and economy options, tailored to their comfort and needs, including latest products like Uber Reserve, Uber Rentals, Uber Intercity, Uber Shuttle, amongst others. Members will also get exclusive access to premium ride options such as Business Premier, which curates top-rated drivers for a more comfortable commuting and business ride experience.

"Our collaboration with Uber is a significant step towards enhancing the daily lives of our members by offering them a seamless and convenient commuting experience. By integrating Uber's mobility solutions with our flexible workspaces, we're not only simplifying their journey to work but also reinforcing our commitment to creating a holistic and sustainable work environment that meets the evolving needs of modern professionals. Furthermore, Uber’s safety technology and community guidelines will ensure a safe, secure, and positive experience for our members," said Raghuvinder Singh Pathania, Head of Community & Operations, WeWork India.

As part of this collaboration, all WeWork India members will receive a one-time incentive upon activating their WeWork profile on the Uber App. This partnership will be stitched across all WeWork locations in India and will be supercharged with Uber for Business’ Tech implementation to ensure a seamless launch across the WeWork India community. While WeWork India is focused on its sustainability impact by improving mobility access at its locations, Uber for Business will also fuel the rider experience with their 24x7 premium business support, built to offer an elevated servicing framework.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhinav Mittoo, Sr. Country GM, Uber for Business, India & South Asia said, “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to enhance and simplify business mobility for dynamic environments and workplaces. Our customer portfolio is growing as organisations are increasingly focusing on cost, digitization and experience of its employees or community. We are excited to partner with WeWork India and its members to help them leverage a tech-based mobility solution that not only optimises travel needs to enhance productivity, but also provides a more safer and reliable way to move around. We believe this partnership will be instrumental in creating a more connected and convenient mobility experience for their vibrant community.”





