FC Qarabağ To Play Second Leg Of UEFA Champions League Playoffs

FC Qarabağ will play the second leg of the Champions League Playoffs on August 28, Azernews reports.

The match between FC Qarabağ and GNK Dinamo Zagreb will take place at Tofig Bahramov at 20:45. The chief referee of the match will be Englishman Michael Oliver. The first match between the teams in Zagreb ended with a 3:0 victory for the hosts.

If FC Qarabağ cannot overcome the barrier of "Dinamo", they will continue the fight in the main league stage of the Europa League.

The 2024–25 UEFA is the 70th season of Europe's premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup to the UEFA Champions League.

This is the first season under a new format, where in the league phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.

The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

