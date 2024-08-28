FC Qarabağ To Play Second Leg Of UEFA Champions League Playoffs

FC Qarabağ To Play Second Leg Of UEFA Champions League Playoffs
FC Qarabağ will play the second leg of the UEFA Champions League
Playoffs on August 28, Azernews reports.
The match between FC Qarabağ and GNK Dinamo Zagreb will take
place at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium at 20:45. The chief
referee of the match will be Englishman Michael Oliver. The first
match between the teams in Zagreb ended with a 3:0 victory for the
hosts.
If FC Qarabağ cannot overcome the barrier of "Dinamo", they will
continue the fight in the main league stage of the Europa
League.
The 2024–25 UEFA Champions League is the 70th season of Europe's
premier club football tournament organised by UEFA and the 33rd
season since it was rebranded from the European Champion Clubs' Cup
to the UEFA Champions League.
This is the first season under a new format, where in the league
phase each team plays eight games against different opponents, but
all 36 teams are ranked in a joint group.
The final will be played on May 31, 2025, at Allianz Arena in
Munich, Germany.
The winners of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League will
automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League league
phase, the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the 2029 FIFA Club World
Cup, and earn the right to play against the winners of the 2024–25
UEFA Europa League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.
