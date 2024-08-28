Azeri Light Oil Price Rises
Date
8/28/2024 3:09:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" oil on the
global market has increased by $2.89, or 3.58%, reaching $83.76,
Azernews reports.
According to the auction results, the price of brent crude oil
for October futures settled at $79.56 per barrel. In Azerbaijan's
state budget for this year, the average price of oil is calculated
at $75 per barrel.
It should be noted that the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil
was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, and the highest price
was recorded in July 2008 at $149.66. In Azerbaijan, oil is
primarily extracted under the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field
development agreement, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) holds a 25% stake.
